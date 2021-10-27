White House not surprised Facebook knew about vaccine misinformation on its platform By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the White House is not surprised with reporting that shows Facebook (NASDAQ:) is struggling to stay on top of coronavirus and vaccine misinformation on its platform.
“We have seen the reporting, of course, and … it is unfortunately, not surprising for us to hear that Facebook knew of these problems,” Psaki said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.