White House looking at options to improve energy supply around the U.S.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and the National Security Council are closely tracking the issue of rising oil prices and looking at options to improve energy supply around the country, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

“I would say that part is a supply issue…but part is also a logistics issue of being able to move supply around the country,” Psaki said.

Brent crude futures on Thursday settled up 82 cents to $84 a barrel, a 1% gain, and its highest settle since October 2018. https://reut.rs/3BNKuxW (Reporting by Steve Holland and Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler)