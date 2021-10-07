White House labor task force meets Thursday to discuss key report that boosts unions

Article content WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will convene a second meeting on Thursday of the White House labor task force, a group of cabinet secretaries and top aides that aims to boost union membership in the country, two officials with knowledge of the matter said. The group will discuss recommendations for a report commissioned by President Joe Biden in April on ways existing policies can promote labor organizing in the federal government, new policies that are needed and associated regulatory challenges. The report is due in late October, a White House official and a senior administration official, who did not wish to be named said.

Article content The meeting on Thursday will be attended by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, the White House official said. Others including Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will attend virtually. “The group will discuss taskforce progress so far, including significant recommendations for executive actions in their upcoming report,” the White House official said. It will also discuss ways the administration can leverage the federal government’s authority as an employer to promote worker organizing. In June, Harris held the first field meeting of the taskforce in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and spoke to union organizers about their campaign to increase union membership and barriers to organizing.