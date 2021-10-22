White House is not ‘actively pursuing’ use of National Guard By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House is not actively looking to use the National Guard on a federal level, an official said on Thursday, after President Joe Biden said during a televised townhall he would consider using the forces to help with supply chain issues.
“Requesting the use of the National Guard at the state level is under the purview of governors and we are not actively pursuing the use of the National Guard on a federal level,” the White House official who did not wish to be identified said.
