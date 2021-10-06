White House declines to comment on Granholm remark on possible crude oil export By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm testifies at a Senate Energy & Natural Resources Committee hearing on the Energy Department’s budget request on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 15, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – White House press spokesperson Jen Psaki declined to comment on U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm’s remarks on Wednesday that a ban on exports is a possible tool to calm oil prices.

“I would defer to the energy secretary, but I don’t have anything new to report on that from internally in the White House,” Psaki told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Granholm did not rule out a ban on crude oil exports, which was lifted in 2015. “That’s a tool that we have not used, but it is a tool as well,” Granholm told a Financial Times conference. She also said that tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve is under consideration.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR