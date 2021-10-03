White House Darknet Market Reveals Retirement Plans By CoinQuora

Breaking: White House Darknet Market Reveals Retirement Plans
  • White House, one of the world’s largest DNM, has announced its retirement plans.
  • It is also the world’s biggest Monero-accepting DNM.
  • Its administrators say the White House has already “reached its goal.”

The world’s second-largest DNM (Darknet Market), White House, reveals that it is planning to close its doors soon. At the moment, its user registration and orders have already been disabled. White House’s administrators expressed this news in a DNM forum — Dread.

(image from WH admins posted to the DNM forum Dread)

To note, the Dark Market has already been seized by global law enforcement. Because of this,

