White House calls for ‘urgent’ action to prevent evictions after Supreme Court decision

Article content WASHINGTON — The White House said it regretted the Supreme Court’s decision on Thursday to end the Biden administration’s pandemic-related federal moratorium on evictions, and urged states, cities, landlords and others to do what they could to help. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the eviction moratoriums issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had saved lives by preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus throughout the pandemic. The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, granted a request by the challengers to lift the CDC moratorium that was to have run until Oct. 3.