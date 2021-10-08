White House blocks Trump’s attempt to withhold documents related to Jan 6 attack -NBC By Reuters

(Reuters) – The White House has formally blocked an attempt by former U.S. President Donald Trump to withhold documents from Congress related to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, NBC News reported on Friday.
White House Counsel Dana Remus rejected Trump’s attorneys’ attempt to withhold documents requested by the House Select Committee regarding the then-president’s activities on Jan. 6, the report added, citing a letter to the National Archives.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.