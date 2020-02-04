While at Stormi Webster's birthday party, Cardi B jokes that she is glad that Kulture has made rich friends

Cardi B and Offset spent the Super Bowl weekend in Miami, Florida, this weekend, however, their daughter, Kulture Kiari, spent time at Stormi Webster's second birthday party, a magazine report revealed People

On his Instagram account, Cardi B joked because he was so happy to see that his 18-month-old daughter had already found rich friends. Cardi uploaded a video of Kulture and her sister, Hennessy Carolina, at the party along with a photo of the sisters dating Stormi and Kylie Jenner.

Kylie Jenner responded to Cardi's post with a shout of her own, thanking Kulture for coming. Khloe Kardashian also wrote on the platform that it was "so spectacular," and Stormi definitely had a great second birthday party.

Fans of the reality star family know that Cardi B has become familiar with the rest of the family over the years. In August 2018, Cardi joked that he had become part of the "club of rich people,quot;, after dating the Kardashians at a house party.

The rapper "Bodak Yellow,quot; obviously had a great time with his 18-month-old daughter. It's not always sun and rainbow for him Invasion of privacy Rapper, however. Last week, Offset and Cardi B appeared in the news for another reason. The couple reportedly got into a fight at a Miami nightclub.

Page Six was the first to report that Offset had thrown some punches at the crowd after someone allegedly spilled champagne on Cardi B. Then, the two rappers left the event and went to a nearby strip club to eat something before the Super Bowl .

The sources who spoke with the media said that Cardi B, who was seen drinking a lot of drinks, was having fun at the event. One spectator claimed that she struggled to finish her set, while the other argued that it ended very well.

Ad

During the performance, Cardi B joined Offset while performing his song, "Clout." Cardi B was on her knees pretending to have oral sex with the rapper, a source explained.



Post views:

0 0