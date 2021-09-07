Which Stock is a Better Investment? By StockNews

© Reuters. eBay vs. Walmart: Which Stock is a Better Investment?



Online shopping has increased considerably over the past year, owing in large measure to the effects of pandemic stay-at-home mandates. This sector momentum is being bolstered by rising in-person shopping. As a result, both eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:) and Walmart Inc. (NYSE:) are expected to continue growing. But which of these stocks is a better investment now? Read more to find out.eBay Inc. (EBAY), which is based in San Jose, Calif., operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company’s marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and a suite of eBay mobile apps. In comparison, Walmart Inc. (WMT) is the world’s largest retail chain. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S.; Walmart International; and Sam’s Club.

Demand for online and in-person shopping is increasing rapidly due to improving consumer sentiment and a recovering job market. In the first half of 2021, e-commerce sales hit $408.51 billion, up 21.9% year-over-year, while offline sales increased 15.4% year-over-year in the same period. With persistent demand, the retail industry should witness a substantial increase in sales in the coming quarters also. This should bode well for both EBAY and WMT, considering their high market shares.

EBAY has gained 40.2% in price over the past six months, while WMT has returned 17% over this period. Also, EBAY’s 52.3% year-to-date gains compare with WMT’s 3.5% returns. Furthermore, in terms of the past year’s performance, EBAY is the winner with 44% gains versus WMT’s 3.3%.

