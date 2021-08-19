Which Stock is a Better Choice? By StockNews

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. PayPal vs. Visa: Which Stock is a Better Choice?



Despite data privacy concerns by users of digital financial transaction platforms, the market is expected to boom owing to the rapid adoption of advanced technological solutions. So, we think established fintech companies Visa (V) and PayPal (NASDAQ:) should benefit from the industry tailwinds. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.

Payments technology company Visa Inc . (NYSE:) facilitates digital payments by consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network. In comparison, PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products.

Even though concerns related to data security and increasing cyberattacks have been dampening the fintech industry’s growth, many companies in the space have immense growth potential due to the rising adoption of advanced technologies for digital transactions. In addition, the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in several countries could lead to an increase in demand for fintech solutions. According to an Expresswire report, the fintech market is expected to grow at an 8.6% CAGR over the next three years. Therefore, both V and PYPL should benefit in the coming quarters.

PYPL has gained 10.5% over the past month, while V returned 2.7%. Also, PYPL’s 38.2% gains over the past year are significantly higher than V’s 16.4% returns. And in terms of their past nine months’ performance, PYPL is the clear winner with 41.4% gains versus V’s 11.4%.

Continue reading on StockNews