Which Stock Is a Better Buy? By StockNews

© Reuters. Bakkt Holdings vs. Coinbase: Which Stock Is a Better Buy?



Here’s why cryptocurrency stocks such as Bakkt Holdings (BKKT) and Coinbase (NASDAQ:) are top growth picks currently: Both companies are rapidly expanding their user bases and product portfolios and increasing their revenue in the process. So, let’s evaluate which of the two stocks is the better bet for inclusion in one’s portfolio today.With cryptocurrencies, including and , hovering close to record highs, the stocks of companies that participate in this highly disruptive space have also gained momentum in recent trading sessions. Bakkt Holdings (BKKT) went public via a SPAC merger on October 28 at $10 per share and is currently trading at $34.95. In comparison, the shares of Coinbase (COIN), which is one of the largest crypto-trading platforms in the world, have gained close to 50% in price in the last month.

Digital tokens continue to generate market-thumping gains, with cryptos such as Inu and Solano rising by over 10,000% over the last year. And in the event market sentiment among crypto investors remains bullish, it is likely that Bakkt and Coinbase will continue outrunning the indexes in the near term.

So, let’s examine what has driven the price rally in the stocks of both these companies, which are operating in the crypto space and which we think should both be part of one’s growth portfolio right now.

Continue reading on StockNews