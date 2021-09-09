Which stablecoins were actually ‘stable’ during this week’s sudden Bitcoin price crash? By Cointelegraph

A sharp sell-off across the cryptocurrency market Tuesday—that saw top tokens like (BTC), Ether (ETH), (ADA), and Solana (SOL) fall by double-digital percentages—created a venue for stablecoins to prove their worth.

The fixed-price cryptocurrencies offered interim protection to traders from the notorious crypto price volatility. They did so by almost maintaining their one dollar-peg and offering sufficient liquidity to traders that looked for a safety net during the market decline.

The mean of all stablecoins transfer. Source: CryptoQuant
Top 10 stablecoins ranked according to their average deviation from the US dollar. Source: Larry Engineer’s stablecoin tracker