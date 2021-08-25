Which Software Stock is a Better Investment? By StockNews

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. UiPath vs. NICE: Which Software Stock is a Better Investment?



There’s no question software plays a vital role in our personal and professional lives. Even now more than ever, ever since the pandemic. There are plenty of big name software stocks to choose from, but what about some smaller name players. UiPath (PATH) and NICE Ltd. (NICE) are two lesser known stocks, but worth a look. But which was is a better buy? Read more to find out.If you are like most investors, you are searching for the next hot software stock. The software space has endless potential, yet plenty of the top players are priced at a premium. Selecting one or two stocks out of this group and banking on them outperforming the rest of the industry is not exactly easy.

UiPath (PATH) and NICE Ltd. (NICE) are two software investment candidates of note. Let’s take a look at each of these stocks to help investors decide if either is worthy of a position in their portfolio.

UiPath (PATH)

Continue reading on StockNews