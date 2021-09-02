Which Semiconductor Stock is a Better Investment? By StockNews

© Reuters. Axcelis Technologies vs. AXT Inc.: Which Semiconductor Stock is a Better Investment?



Increasing government and corporate investments to address the global semiconductor chip shortage, and rising demand from several industries, should continue driving the semiconductor industry’s growth. Therefore, we think lesser-known players in this space, Axcelis (ACLS) and AXT (NASDAQ:), should benefit. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Let’s find out.Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:) in Beverly, Mass., and Fremont, Calif.-based AXT, Inc. (AXTI) are two lesser-known players in the semiconductor industry. With a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, ACLS designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips globally. In comparison, AXTI manufactures and distributes compound and single-element semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. It has a market capitalization of $416.57 million. Both companies sell their products through direct sales channels internationally.

Amid a global semiconductor chip shortage, rising demand from several industries, including automotive and consumer electronics, has increased chip prices. Furthermore, in the second quarter of 2021, worldwide semiconductor sales increased 29.2% year-over-year. To address the problems caused by the shortage, governments and corporates worldwide are investing to boost semiconductor production. And the U.S. Senate has passed a landmark bill that includes $52 billion in planned spending to increase domestic production of semiconductors.

The global semiconductor market is expected to grow 25.1% to $551 billion in 2021. Given the favorable industry backdrop and the prevailing low-interest-rate environment, small-cap stocks ACLS and AXTI should benefit.

Continue reading on StockNews