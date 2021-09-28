Which Semiconductor Stock is a Better Investment? By StockNews

© Reuters. Aehr Test Systems vs. inTEST: Which Semiconductor Stock is a Better Investment?



The semiconductor industry’s supply crunch is gradually improving as companies invest in new supply. However, the sector’s positive dynamics are a tailwind for even lesser-known companies including Aehr Test (AEHR) and inTEST (INTT). But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) primarily designs, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for the semiconductor industry in North America, Asia, and Europe. On the other hand, inTEST Corporation (INTT) provides test and process solutions for manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide.

The semiconductor shortage has been a significant concern for governments and several industries across the globe. However, according to the recent International Data Corporation (IDC) report, front-end manufacturing is starting to meet demand in the third quarter of 2021, supported by substantial federal and private investments. Moreover, IDC predicts the semiconductor market to reach $600 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3%, higher than the typical 3-4% growth seen historically. Therefore, semiconductor stocks AEHR and INTT are expected to benefit.

AEHR has gained 576.1% over the past six months, while INTT has returned 25% over this period. Also, AEHR’s 525.3% gains year-to-date compares with INTT’s 94% returns. In terms of the past year’s performance, AEHR is the winner with 1,006.3% gains versus INTT’s 177.9%.

