Which Semiconductor Stock is a Better Investment? By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. Aehr Test Systems vs. inTEST: Which Semiconductor Stock is a Better Investment?

The semiconductor industry’s supply crunch is gradually improving as companies invest in new supply. However, the sector’s positive dynamics are a tailwind for even lesser-known companies including Aehr Test (AEHR) and inTEST (INTT). But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) primarily designs, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for the semiconductor industry in North America, Asia, and Europe. On the other hand, inTEST Corporation (INTT) provides test and process solutions for manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide.

The semiconductor shortage has been a significant concern for governments and several industries across the globe. However, according to the recent International Data Corporation (IDC) report, front-end manufacturing is starting to meet demand in the third quarter of 2021, supported by substantial federal and private investments. Moreover, IDC predicts the semiconductor market to reach $600 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3%, higher than the typical 3-4% growth seen historically. Therefore, semiconductor stocks AEHR and INTT are expected to benefit.

AEHR has gained 576.1% over the past six months, while INTT has returned 25% over this period. Also, AEHR’s 525.3% gains year-to-date compares with INTT’s 94% returns. In terms of the past year’s performance, AEHR is the winner with 1,006.3% gains versus INTT’s 177.9%.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR