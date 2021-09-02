Which Retail Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews

© Reuters. Amazon vs. Costco: Which Retail Stock is a Better Buy?



While the resurgence of COVID-19 cases is a significant concern, the retail industry is expected to benefit from growing online sales and the gradual revival of foot traffic in brick-and-mortar stores. So, both Amazon (AMZN) and Costco (COST) could generate stable returns going forward, dodging short-term market fluctuations. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:), which is headquartered in Issaquah, Wash., operates an international chain of membership warehouses and offers merchandise at substantially lower prices than are typically found at conventional wholesale or retail sources. In comparison, e-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:) in Seattle, Wash., engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions internationally. It operates through three segments: North America; International; and Amazon Web Services.

Investors’ concerns over the pace of economic recovery due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and high inflation have made the markets volatile. However, several retail companies have strengthened their digital presence. Also, most retailers are dealing with inflation by passing on higher costs to their customers through price hikes. Furthermore, the gradual revival of foot traffic in retail stores with the economy’s reopening should support retailers’ growth. According to a Research and Markets report, the global retail market is expected to grow at a 7.7% CAGR between 2020 – 2025.

COST has gained 20.7% in price over the past three months, while AMZN has returned 8.1%. Also, COST’s 21.2% year-to-date gain is higher than AMZN’s 6.8% returns. And, in terms of their past six months’ performance, COST is the clear winner with 37.6% gains versus AMZN’s 10.6% returns.

