Which Popular Robinhood Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews

Apple vs. Tesla: Which Popular Robinhood Stock is a Better Buy?



Robinhood (NASDAQ:) has become immensely popular among the new-generation of traders. Their customers are particularly interested in Apple (AAPL) and Tesla (NASDAQ:) which is evident from their placement within the top 15 most popular stocks on Robinhood. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.With a rank of #13 on the Robinhood 100 list, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:) is the world’s largest technology company, specializing in consumer electronics, software, and online services. On the other hand, Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), a well-known name in the electric vehicles industry, is ranked #14 on the list. It develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems globally.

Robinhood has become the most popular trading platform among millennials and Generation Z for its zero-commission policy. With last year’s lockdowns, as people were compelled to stay at home, many have started taking an active interest in trading as a hobby. The company reported 22.50 million user accounts in the second quarter of 2021, a 130% increase from 9.80 million in the same period last year. Based on Gen Z and millennials’ interest, AAPL and TSLA are positioned within the top 15 most popular stocks on Robinhood.

TSLA has gained 27.8% over the past six months, while AAPL has returned 17.7% over this period. Also, TSLA’s 10.7% gains year-to-date compares with AAPL’s 7.6% returns. In terms of the past year’s performance, TSLA is the clear winner with 86.4% gains versus AAPL’s 25.2%.

