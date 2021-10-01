Which Popular Robinhood Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
© Reuters. Apple vs. Tesla: Which Popular Robinhood Stock is a Better Buy?

Robinhood (NASDAQ:) has become immensely popular among the new-generation of traders. Their customers are particularly interested in Apple (AAPL) and Tesla (NASDAQ:) which is evident from their placement within the top 15 most popular stocks on Robinhood. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.With a rank of #13 on the Robinhood 100 list, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:) is the world’s largest technology company, specializing in consumer electronics, software, and online services. On the other hand, Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), a well-known name in the electric vehicles industry, is ranked #14 on the list. It develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems globally.

Robinhood has become the most popular trading platform among millennials and Generation Z for its zero-commission policy. With last year’s lockdowns, as people were compelled to stay at home, many have started taking an active interest in trading as a hobby. The company reported 22.50 million user accounts in the second quarter of 2021, a 130% increase from 9.80 million in the same period last year. Based on Gen Z and millennials’ interest, AAPL and TSLA are positioned within the top 15 most popular stocks on Robinhood.

TSLA has gained 27.8% over the past six months, while AAPL has returned 17.7% over this period. Also, TSLA’s 10.7% gains year-to-date compares with AAPL’s 7.6% returns. In terms of the past year’s performance, TSLA is the clear winner with 86.4% gains versus AAPL’s 25.2%.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR