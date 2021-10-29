Which Oil & Gas Stock Is a Better Buy? By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
© Reuters. Exxon Mobil vs. Petróleo Brasileiro: Which Oil & Gas Stock Is a Better Buy?

Shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:) and Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR) have gained significant momentum in the past year, on the back of rising prices. Which stock is currently a better investment?.After a very challenging 2020, energy stocks have made a strong comeback in 2021. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSE:) has gained more than 50% year to date (YTD), compared to the S&P 500 gains of 22.5% in this period.

A key driver of this outperformance is the rising prices of crude oil. This week, oil prices hit 7-year highs and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) increased its price target for oil to $110 per barrel.

Given these factors, let’s see which oil stock between Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR) is a better buy at current price levels.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR