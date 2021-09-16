Which Meme Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews

© Reuters. Vinco Ventures vs. Quad: Which Meme Stock is a Better Buy?



Meme stocks’ momentum is fueled by the buzz about them on social media platforms and retail traders’ consequent interest in them. These stocks may or may not be backed by strong fundamentals. So, read on to find out which of the two meme stocks—Vinco (BBIG) and Quad/Graphics (NYSE:)—are worth betting on.Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) in Bethlehem, Pa., is a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. In comparison, Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) provides marketing solutions worldwide. The Sussex, Wis.-based company provides marketing and other services, including consumer insights, audience targeting, personalization, and media planning.

Meme stocks have become a topic of interest since shares of video game retailer GameStop, Inc. (NYSE:) witnessed the greatest short squeeze in history earlier this year, fueled by social media buzz. These stocks typically soar due to increased retail investor interest, triggered by chatter about them on social media platforms such as Reddit and Twitter (NYSE:). While meme stocks are usually risky investments, betting on those with solid growth prospects and strong financials could be rewarding.

BBIG has gained 183% in price over the past six months, while QUAD has slumped 25.6% over the period. Also, BBIG’s 494.9% gains year-to-date compare with QUAD’s 5.8% returns. Furthermore, in terms of past year’s performance, BBIG is the clear winner with 352.8% price gains versus QUAD’s 28.3%.

