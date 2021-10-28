Which Mega-Cap Retailer is a Better Buy? By StockNews

Matilda Colman
Walmart vs. Home Depot: Which Mega-Cap Retailer is a Better Buy?

Even though the stock market is expected to remain volatile on fears related to the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant and concerns over high inflation, it could be wise to invest in quality mega-cap retailer stocks now because they are expected to generate steady returns over the long term. We think both Walmart (NYSE:) and The Home Depot (NYSE:) are well-positioned to generate stable returns, dodging short-term market fluctuations. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Let’s evaluate.Walmart Inc. (WMT) operates retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. In comparison, The Home Depot, Inc. (HD), which is based in Atlanta, Ga., operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products.

U.S. retail sales rose 0.7% in September, and several companies have been reporting strong third-quarter earnings. Nevertheless, concerns surrounding the economic recovery, due to the continuing spread of COVID-19, rising inflation, and a supply chain crisis, have raised questions about the sustainability of the market’s uptrend. Amid this environment, we think it could be wise to invest in mega-cap retailer stocks because of their market dominance and solid long-term growth prospects. Both WMT and HD could generate steady returns in the long run.

HD’s shares have gained 9% in price over the past month, while WMT has returned 3.7%. Also, HD’s 16.1% gains over the past six months are significantly higher than WMT’s 6.6% returns. Furthermore, HD is the clear winner with 40.2% gains versus WMT’s 2.3% returns in terms of year-to-date performance.

