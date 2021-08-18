Which Lidar Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Velodyne vs. Aeva Technologies: Which Lidar Stock is a Better Buy?



The lidar industry is advancing at a promising pace. However, analysts predict the industry’s growth could be constrained by certain factors—including the global semiconductor chip shortage—in the near term. So, continue reading to learn which, if either, of the Lidar stocks Velodyne Lidar (VLDR), and Aeva Technologies (AEVA) is worth betting on now.Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) in San Jose, Calif., provides a real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. The company offers a broad lineup of directional sensors, close-range sensors, and software solutions. In comparison, Palo Alto, Calif.-based Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA), through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications.

Significant technological advancement and rising demand for 3D imagery in various industries are driving the growth of the lidar industry. Governments and various institutions around the globe are relying on lidar technology for topographical surveys, surveillance, monitoring purposes, and self-driving cars.

However, the global semiconductor chip shortage is expected to be a major headwind against the industry’s growth over the next few months. Also, a lack of awareness and knowledge about lidar among customers is recognized as a restraint for the market and, thus, lesser-known Lidar companies could find it challenging to stay afloat. So, let’s take a closer look at two lidar stocks VLDR and AEVA.VLDR’s share price has slumped 36.6% over the past three months, while AEVA’s has retreated only marginally over the period. Also, VLDR’s 26.2% loss over the past month compares with AEVA’s 19.3% loss.

