Which Independent Oil & Gas Stock is a Better Investment? By StockNews

Rising oil & gas prices due to growing demand and a supply shortage are expected to continue driving the oil & gas industry’s growth in the coming months. Thus, oil & gas stocks Camber (CEI) and SilverBow (SBOW) should benefit. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) is a Houston, Tex.-based independent oil and company that acquires, develops, and sells , natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale Glasscock County, Texas. In comparison, SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:). which is also a Houston-based oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas.

Oil & gas prices have gained significantly in the first half of the year. Despite rising COVID-19 cases threatening oil demand, which led to a decline in prices for a short period, oil prices are on the rise. They climbed significantly last week due to the concerns over a supply crunch amid the steady demand. Also, natural gas prices are expected to continue to rise, especially during the winter months. Therefore, oil & gas companies CEI and SBOW should benefit.

SBOW has gained 165.2% in price over the past six months, while CEI has returned 17.8% over the period. Also, SBOW’s 322% gains year-to-date compare with CEI’s 64.6% returns. In terms of the past year’s performance, SBOW is the clear winner with 422.4% gains versus CEI’s 221.4%.

