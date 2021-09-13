Which Independent Oil & Gas Stock is a Better Investment? By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters Camber Energy vs. SilverBow Resources: Which Independent Oil & Gas Stock is a Better Investment?

Rising oil & gas prices due to growing demand and a supply shortage are expected to continue driving the oil & gas industry’s growth in the coming months. Thus, oil & gas stocks Camber (CEI) and SilverBow (SBOW) should benefit. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) is a Houston, Tex.-based independent oil and company that acquires, develops, and sells , natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale Glasscock County, Texas. In comparison, SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:). which is also a Houston-based oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas.

Oil & gas prices have gained significantly in the first half of the year. Despite rising COVID-19 cases threatening oil demand, which led to a decline in prices for a short period, oil prices are on the rise. They climbed significantly last week due to the concerns over a supply crunch amid the steady demand. Also, natural gas prices are expected to continue to rise, especially during the winter months. Therefore, oil & gas companies CEI and SBOW should benefit.

SBOW has gained 165.2% in price over the past six months, while CEI has returned 17.8% over the period. Also, SBOW’s 322% gains year-to-date compare with CEI’s 64.6% returns. In terms of the past year’s performance, SBOW is the clear winner with 422.4% gains versus CEI’s 221.4%.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR