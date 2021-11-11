Which Gaming Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews

© Reuters. Skillz vs. Gravity: Which Gaming Stock is a Better Buy?



The demand for gaming has skyrocketed due to COVID-19 pandemic-led remote lifestyles. While eased pandemic restrictions this year have been shifting peoples’ focus to outdoor activities, the increasing availability of cloud gaming should keep driving the industry’s growth. So, we think prominent gaming companies Gravity (GRVY) and Skillz (SKLZ) should benefit. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, Gravity Co., Ltd. (GRVY) develops, publishes, and distributes online games internationally. It offers multiplayer online role-playing games that include Ragnarok Online, Requiem, and Dragonica. In comparison, Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

The gaming industry saw a surge in its consumer base last year because people spent much more time at home due to COVID-19 pandemic lockdown requirements. And even though the ongoing semiconductor shortage and consumer shift in focus to outdoor activities could affect the gaming industry in the near term, increasing demand for online, mobile, and cloud gaming should drive long-term growth. According to a Fortune Business Insights report, the global gaming market is expected to grow at a 13.2% CAGR between 2021 – 2028. Consequently, both GRVY and SKLZ should benefit.

But while GRVY’s stock has gained 5.4% in price over the past three months, SKLZ lost value. However, SKLZ’s 2.5% gains over the past year are higher than GRVY’s negative returns. Furthermore, SKLZ is the clear winner with 54% price gains versus GRVY’s 15.6% returns in terms of their past month’s performance.

