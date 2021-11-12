Which Gambling Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews

© Reuters. DraftKings vs. Boyd Gaming: Which Gambling Stock is a Better Buy?



While online gambling grew in popularity greatly last year thanks to remote lifestyles, the overall industry suffered a slowdown due to the closure of physical gambling establishments. However, the industry is seeing a solid recovery with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions this year and increasing legalization of gambling apps. Therefore, gambling stocks DraftKings (NASDAQ:) and Boyd Gaming (NYSE:) are expected to benefit. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) and Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) are two prominent players in the gambling industry. DKNG, in Boston, operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company offering daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. The company also designs, develops, and licenses sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook and casino gaming products. It offers them through traditional websites, direct app downloads, and direct-to-consumer digital platforms. In comparison, Las Vegas-based BYD is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company that operates various hotels and casinos across the nation. It also owns and operates a travel agency.

Due to the shutdown of physical casinos and other gambling facilities during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, online gambling and iGaming gained huge popularity last year. However, the overall industry witnessed a slowdown. But with the increasing legalization of online gambling and rising foot traffic at brick-and-mortar casinos, the industry is seeing a solid recovery this year. The global casino gambling market is expected to grow at a 3.5% CAGR between 2021 – 2025. So, both DKNG and BYD should benefit.

But while DKNG’s shares have lost 11.8% in price year-to-date, BYD has surged 47.1%. BYD is a clear winner with 6% gains versus DKNG’s 21% returns in terms of their past three months’ performance. But which of these stocks is a better pick now? Let us find out.

