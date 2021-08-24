Which Entertainment Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

The entertainment industry is growing fast, with surging demand for digital entertainment content. Both Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:) and Charter Communications , Inc. (NASDAQ:) are well-established players in the industry and should both benefit from the industry’s growth. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) in Philadelphia, Pa., operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications; Cable Networks; Broadcast Television; Filmed Entertainment; Theme Parks; and Sky segments. In comparison, Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) in Stamford, Conn., operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States.

The entertainment industry has been evolving quickly over the past couple of years, with over-the-top (OTT) platforms substituting traditional entertainment media. Industry players are constantly investing in technologies to offer innovative content and improve their distribution models to remain relevant. The global entertainment and media market is expected to grow at a 10.4% CAGR over the next nine years to approximately $6.71 billion by 2030. Therefore, prominent entertainment stocks CMCSA and CHTR are expected to grow steadily.

CHTR stock has gained 32.3% in price over the past six months, while CMCSA has returned 12.1%. Also, CHTR’s 20.6% gains year-to-date compare with CMCSA’s 14.1% returns. In terms of their past year’s performance, CMCSA is the clear winner with 38.8% gains versus CHTR’s 29.9%.

