Which Enterprise Content Management Stock is a Better Investment? By StockNews

© Reuters. Open Text vs. DocuSign: Which Enterprise Content Management Stock is a Better Investment?



SAAS stocks are one of the best-performing sectors of the past decade. They have high levels of retention, recurring revenue, and pricing power as companies’ operations become dependent on these software packages. Some of the most lucrative areas are cloud-based software, business applications, and automated solutions. Despite impressive gains over the past decade, these continue to have even more upside as many companies have yet to adapt these systems, and these companies are discovering new ways to increase monetization. Let’s segue into two specific enterprise content management stocks. Below, we highlight Open Text (NASDAQ:) and DocuSign (NASDAQ:).SAAS stocks are one of the best-performing sectors of the past decade. They have high levels of retention, recurring revenue, and pricing power as companies’ operations become dependent on these software packages.



Some of the most lucrative areas are cloud-based software, business applications, and automated solutions. Despite impressive gains over the past decade, these continue to have even more upside as many companies have yet to adapt these systems, and these companies are discovering new ways to increase monetization.



Let’s segue into two specific enterprise content management stocks. Below, we highlight Open Text (OTEX) and DocuSign (DOCU).



Continue reading on StockNews