Which Energy Meme Stock Is a Better Buy? By StockNews

© Reuters Camber Energy vs. Clean Energy Fuels: Which Energy Meme Stock Is a Better Buy?



Meme stocks Camber Energy (CEI) and Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:) have outpaced the broader markets in recent trading sessions. But is the rally in their share prices sustainable? Let’s take a closer look at these names to see which of the two stocks is fundamentally stronger at their current valuations. Read on.Since the beginning of the year, retail traders on social media platform Reddit have orchestrated several short squeezes on fundamentally weak stocks that have resulted in rallies in their share prices. Two such recent meme stocks trending right now are Camber Energy (CEI) and Clean Energy Fuels (NYSE:) (CLNE).

But while Camber Energy’s stock has almost doubled in price over the last six months, Clean Energy Fuels shares have gained approximately 8% in the last month. Several stocks that trend on Reddit are not viable long-term bets, making the recent uptick unsustainable in many if not most cases.

So, let’s evaluate if CEI and CLNE can move higher in price the coming months or if they will underperform the broader markets through year’s end and beyond.

Continue reading on StockNews