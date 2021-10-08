Which Electric Vehicle Stock Is a Better Buy? By StockNews

© Reuters. Lordstown Motors vs. Lucid Group: Which Electric Vehicle Stock Is a Better Buy?



Electric vehicle stocks, such as Lordstown Motors (RDIE) and Lucid Group (LCID,) might seem attractive to investors, given the recent sell-off this year. But while one company still commands a multi-billion-dollar valuation, the other is grappling with weak fundamentals and a slew of management issues.The electric vehicle (EV) industry is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the upcoming decade, as governments all over the world ramp up their efforts to shift towards clean energy solutions to fight climate change. While still at a nascent stage, the EV space is already attracting both new and legacy automobile manufacturers making this vertical somewhat crowded.

In 2021, EV stocks have trailed the broader markets, after a spectacular run in 2020, making EV stocks contrarian bets right now. Given that the EV industry will benefit from multiple secular tailwinds over the long-term, it might be a good time to expand your portfolio to include EV stocks.

Two EV stocks that have been garnering a lot of attention lately are Lordstown Motors (RIDE) and Lucid Group (LCID). Today I’ll analyze these two stocks to determine which is the better buy right now.

Continue reading on StockNews