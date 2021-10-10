Which Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Stock is a Better Choice? By StockNews

© Reuters. EVgo vs. Blink Charging: Which Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Stock is a Better Choice?



Electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure companies such as EVgo (EVGO) and Blink Charging (BLNK) remain unprofitable but are forecast to grow sales at an exponential rate going forward. Which stock between the two should be part of your portfolio today?.If you’re bullish on the electric vehicle (EV) industry, then you should consider investing in ancillary EV companies. For example, one of the key factors that will drive EV adoption is the expansion of charging infrastructure.

According to a report from Research and Markets, the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market is forecast to increase from $7.4 billion in 2020 to $36.72 billion in 2026, indicating an annual growth rate of 31.22% in this period.

A rapidly expanding addressable market is always a positive development for growth investors making stocks such as EVgo (EVGO) and Blink Charging (BLNK) market-beating bets for 2021 and beyond. Let’s see which EV charging company should be part of your portfolio today.

Continue reading on StockNews