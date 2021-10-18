Which Diabetes Stock is a Better Choice? By StockNews

© Reuters. Medtronic vs. Insulet: Which Diabetes Stock is a Better Choice?



Diabetes is one of the most prevalent diseases worldwide, and the number of people diagnosed with the disease is rising. Thus, the demand for therapies and other control mechanisms is increasing. We think this backdrop should deliver immense growth opportunities for diabetes stocks Medtronic (NYSE:) and Insulet (NASDAQ:). But which of these stocks is a better choice now? Read more to find out.Ireland-based Medtronic plc (MDT) develops and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio; Neuroscience Portfolio; Medical-Surgical Portfolio; and Diabetes Operating Unit. In comparison, Billerica, Mass.-based Insulet Corporation (PODD) develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes.

Diabetes is one of the most prevalent diseases in the world. Studies show that in the United States, more than one in 10 people has diabetes. Furthermore, recent research has revealed that diagnosed cases of type 1 and type 2 diabetes are surging among the youth in the United States. The number of people below age 20 diagnosed with type 1 diabetes increased by 45%, while people diagnosed with type 2 diabetes increased by 95% from 2001 – 2017. The increasing number of diabetic patients should represent a promising market for companies involved in treating the disease. So, both MDT and PODD, which are noteworthy players in the market, are well-positioned to benefit.

PODD’s shares have gained 1.9% in price over the past six months, while MDT has returned 1.5%. In terms of their past year’s performance, PODD is the winner with 19.9% gains versus MDT’s 18.8%. Also, PODD’s 17.6% gains year-to-date compare with MDT’s 9.1% returns.

