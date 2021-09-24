Which Dental Stock Is a Better Investment? By StockNews

The global dental market is forecast to see significant growth in the coming years. So today, I’ll analyze SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:) and Dentsply Sirona (XRAY), to determine which dental stock is a better buy.The global middle-class is getting larger every year. It’s forecast that the global middle-class will reach 5.3 billion people by 2030, up from an estimated 2 billion in 2020.
With this growth, the global dental market will benefit. This market is expected to reach $37.16 billion by 2025, from $30.05 billion in 2019.
With this in mind, today I’ll take a look at two dental stocks, SmileDirectClub (SDC) and Dentsply Sirona (XRAY), to see which is currently the better investment.
