Which Cybersecurity Stock is the Better Choice? By StockNews

© Reuters. CrowdStrike vs. McAfee: Which Cybersecurity Stock is the Better Choice?



Increasing cybercrimes over the past decade have heightened the need for information security. So, governments and companies around the globe are making significant investments to protect their systems from cyber scams. Given the growing demand for cybersecurity solutions, popular cyber security stocks CrowdStrike (CRWD) and McAfee (MCFE) should benefit. But which of these stocks is a better choice now? Read more to find out.CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:) in Sunnyvale, Calif., provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. In comparison, San Jose, Calif.-based McAfee Corp. (MCFE) is a cybersecurity company that provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments worldwide.

The growing sophistication of cyberattacks and rapidly evolving threat landscape has fostered the cybersecurity industry’s growth over the past year. Companies and governments are making hefty investments to strengthen their security infrastructures and reform their security strategies to prevent potential data breaches.

Moreover, the digitization trends in almost every sector and the use of several cloud-based technologies have increased the risk of breaches. According to Grand View Research, the global cyber security market size is expected to grow at a 10.9% CAGR from 2021 – 2028. As prominent players in the industry, CRWD and MCFE are well-positioned to capitalize on increasing cybersecurity spending.

Continue reading on StockNews