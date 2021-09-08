Which Cybersecurity Stock is a Better Choice? By StockNews

© Reuters. Check Point Software vs. Fortinet: Which Cybersecurity Stock is a Better Choice?



With more business being done online, the chance of being affected by cyber crimes has gone up. That makes the need for cybersecurity companies high. Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:) and Fortinet (NASDAQ:) are two such companies, but which is the better buy right now? Read more to find out.The field of cybersecurity is rapidly expanding, providing investors with a litany of money-making opportunities. Grand View Research reports that this industry is poised to expand at a 10.9% annual growth rate between 2021 and 2028, hitting a whopping $372 billion in aggregate value by 2028.

You can profit from the cybersecurity industry’s growth without making a career change to the digital security space. Take a look at the publicly traded companies in the cybersecurity industry, and you will find no shortage of investing options.

Below, we analyze two of the cybersecurity industry’s rising stars. Without further ado, let’s find out whether Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) or Fortinet (FTNT) is more deserving of your investing dollars.

Continue reading on StockNews