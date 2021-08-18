Which Credit Card Stock is a Better Choice? By StockNews

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Visa vs. American Express: Which Credit Card Stock is a Better Choice?



Credit card use and spending continue to grow at a healthy clip along with strong consumer spending figures and less use of cash and checks. These companies have been outperformers and are likely to continue doing so this cycle especially as the consumer is in good shape. This is evident through defaults being at record lows, household savings at record highs, and a strong jobs market. Betting on American consumers to keep spending more money has always been a winning bet. Visa (NYSE:) and American Express (NYSE:) are two of the credit card industry’s top publicly traded companies. Let’s take a look at each of these stocks to determine which is the better play.

Credit card use and spending continue to grow at a healthy clip along with strong consumer spending figures and less use of cash and checks. These companies have been outperformers and are likely to continue doing so this cycle especially as the consumer is in good shape.

This is evident through defaults being at record lows, household savings at record highs, and a strong jobs market. Betting on American consumers to keep spending more money has always been a winning bet.

Visa (V) and American Express (AXP) are two of the credit card industry’s top publicly traded companies. Let’s take a look at each of these stocks to determine which is the better play.

Continue reading on StockNews