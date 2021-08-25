Which Chip Stock is a Better Investment? By StockNews

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Pixelworks vs. Lattice: Which Chip Stock is a Better Investment?



We are seeing the impact of the chip shortage as auto production is below full capacity with Toyota the latest company warning that production will be less than expected. While it poses a major challenge for many industries, it will benefit the semiconductor industry and lead to greater profits. Below, we provide a look at Pixelworks (NASDAQ:) and Lattice (OTC:) Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC).According to industry insiders, the chip shortage is getting better but far from being solved. In fact, shortages are likely to persist until the end of next year.

Let’s shift our focus to two specific chip stocks worthy of investors’ attention. Below, we provide a look at Pixelworks (PXLW) and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC).

