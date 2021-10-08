Which Chemical Stock is a Better Investment? By StockNews

© Reuters. CF Industries vs. Mosaic: Which Chemical Stock is a Better Investment?



Given sustainability initiatives worldwide, the bio-fuels and clean agrochemicals market is expected to grow significantly. Huge investments are being made in the research and developments of potential agrochemicals to accelerate the move toward greener alternatives. Both CF Industries (CF) and Mosaic (MOS) are expected to benefit from this backdrop. But which of these stocks is a better choice now? Read more to find out.CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:) manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions reduction, and other industrial applications worldwide. On the other hand, The Mosaic Company (NYSE:) produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates; Potash; and Mosaic Fertilizantes.

The Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007 (EISA) mandating biofuels led to a surge in pesticide demand. Clean energy initiatives worldwide further push agrochemical-based institutions to upgrade their products and accelerate the move to greener alternatives. In addition, large-scale investments are being made in this sector to develop new varieties of fertilizers and pesticides for better efficacies. Biopesticides are one of the potential areas in which the United States has made significant advancements.

The Crop Protection Chemicals Market is projected to reach $73,530.7 million in 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.7%. Therefore, both CF and MOS should benefit significantly.

