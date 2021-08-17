Which Cannabis Stock Is a Better Buy? By StockNews

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Sundial vs. Canopy Growth: Which Cannabis Stock Is a Better Buy?



Canadian cannabis companies Sundial (SNDL) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:) are expected to narrow their negative margins going forward, making these underperformers possible solid investments for contrarian investors. Which stock should be on your buy list right now?.Canadian cannabis stocks have been on a downtrend the past few months, as evident by the 18% loss for the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ). However, these stocks remain popular with investors.

That’s because the worldwide marijuana industry is forecast to reach $90.4 Billion by 2026, up from $20.5 billion in 2020. Long-term cannabis investors seem eager to scoop up shares of these stocks at cheaper prices.

With that in mind, today I’ll analyze Sundial (SNDL) and Canopy Growth (CGC) to see which Canadian cannabis stock is a better buy.

Continue reading on StockNews