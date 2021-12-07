Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Where You've Seen The Cast Of West Side Story 2021
Where You've Seen The Cast Of West Side Story 2021
Entertainment

Where You’ve Seen The Cast Of West Side Story 2021

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

Get ready to dance all over again.

Sing your heart out, because West Side Story is returning to the big screen once again.


Niko Tavernise / © 20th Century Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

WEST SIDE STORY, front, from left: Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, 2021. ph: Niko Tavernise / © 20th Century Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

More than 60 years after the original movie premiered, and this reboot has some fresh faces — but it also has Rita Moreno returning, who will be playing Valentina.


Niko Tavernise / © 20th Century Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

If you’re curious where the actors got their start before making their way to West Side Story, we’ve got you covered.


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for 20th Century Studios

Here’s everything you should add to your watchlist before the musical dances its way into theaters on December 10. Check it out below:


Niko Tavernise / © 20th Century Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

Where you’ve seen him before: The Fault in Our Stars, the Divergent franchise, Carrie, Baby Driver, Billionaire Boys Club and The Goldfinch


Niko Tavernise / © 20th Century Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

Where you’ve seen her before: West Side Story is Rachel’s first-ever movie role

Ariana DeBose as Anita


Niko Tavernise / © 20th Century Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

Where you’ve seen her before: HamiltonCompany, Blue Bloods, Seaside, The Prom and Schmigadoon! 

David Alvarez as Bernardo


Niko Tavernise / © 20th Century Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

Where you’ve seen him before: American Rust

Mike Faist as Riff


Niko Tavernise / © 20th Century Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

Where you’ve seen him before: Panic, The Atlantic City Story, Deception, Wildling, Active Adults, I Can I Will I Did, Our Time, The Grief of Others, Touched with Fire and The Unspeakable Act


Niko Tavernise / © 20th Century Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

Where you’ve seen her before: The original West Side Story, Maya and the Three, One Day at a Time, Bless This Mess, Carmen Sandiego, Jane the Virgin, Nina’s World, Remember Me, Happily Divorced, Cane, Oz, Where on Earth Is Carmen Sandiego?, The Cosby Mysteries, Top of the Heap and The Electric Company

Brian d’Arcy James as Officer Krupke


Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Where you’ve seen him before: Hawkeye, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, First Man, 13 Reasons Why, All These Small Moments,1922, Molly’s Game, Sisters and Smash

Corey Stoll as Lieutenant Schrank


Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

Where you’ve seen him before: Billions, The Many Saints of Newark, Quest for the Stanley Cup, Ratched, American Experience, Baghdad Central, The Deuce, First Man, The Strain, Girls, House of Cards, Ant-Man, Non-Stop, Law & Order: LA, Midnight in Paris and Salt

Who are you most excited to see in West Side Story? Let us know in the comments!

