Where You’ve Seen The Cast Of “The Power Of The Dog”

The Power of the Dog dropped on Netflix, and it’s getting rave reviews. It is a slow burn movie based on the 1967 novel of the same name by Thomas Savage. The film has a slick cast that includes many Australians and New Zealanders.



So if you feel you have seen them earlier but aren’t able to put a finger on it, here’s my cast guide for The Power of the Dog to help you out.