Entertainment

Where You’ve Seen The Cast Of “The Power Of The Dog”

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

The power of a stellar cast.

The Power of the Dog dropped on Netflix, and it’s getting rave reviews. It is a slow burn movie based on the 1967 novel of the same name by Thomas Savage. The film has a slick cast that includes many Australians and New Zealanders.


©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection

So if you feel you have seen them earlier but aren’t able to put a finger on it, here’s my cast guide for The Power of the Dog to help you out. 

1.

Benedict Cumberbatch as Phil Burbank


Presley Ann / Getty Images for Netflix

Where have we seen him: Sherlock, The Imitation Game, Patrick Melrose, 1917, The Courier, 12 Years A Slave, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Doctor Strange and other MCU movies. 

2.

Jesse Plemons as George Burbank


Rich Fury / Getty Images for LACMA

Where have we seen him: Vice, Jungle Cruise, The Irishman, Judas and the Black Messiah, Black Mass, The Post, Bridge of Spies.

3.

Kristen Dunst as Rose Gordon


Jc Olivera / FilmMagic / Via Getty Images

Where have we seen her: Interview With the Vampire, Jumanji, Bring It On, Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man 3, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, and Melancholia.  

4.

Kodi Smit-McPhee as Peter Gordon


Amy Sussman / Getty Images for Deadline

Where have we seen him:  The RoadLet Me InParaNormanDawn of the Planet of the ApesX-Men: Apocalypse, Dolemite Is My Name, and Alpha.

5.

Genevieve Lemon as Mrs. Lewis


Sergio Dionisio / Getty Images

Where have we seen herAcute Misfortune, 8, The Dressmaker, Top Of The Lake, Rake, and The Secret River.

6.

Thomasin McKenzie as Lola


Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

Where have we seen her: Last Night In SohoThe Hobbit: The Battle of Five Armies,  The KingJojo Rabbit, and The True History of the Kelly Gang.

7.

Sean Keenan as Sven


Brian De Rivera Simon / WireImage / Via Getty Images

Where have we seen himLockie Leonard, Puberty Blues, Drift, Cloudstreet, True History of the Kelly Gang and Wake in Fright.

8.

Alice Englert as Buster


Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Where have we seen herGinger & RosaBeautiful Creatures, In Fear and Body Brokers.

9.

Peter Carroll as Old Gent


Mark Sullivan / WireImage / Via Getty Images

Where have we seen himBlack And White, Happy Feet, Crazy Rich Asians, and Sleeping Beauty.

10.

Keith Carradine as Governor Edward


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Where have we seen him: Nashville, Deadwood, FargoTerroir, Cold Feet, The Outsider, Dexter, Madam Secretary, and The Old Man and the Gun.

11.

Alison Bruce as Governor Edward’s Wife


Sandra Mu / Getty Images

Where have we seen herBeing EveXena: Warrior Princess, The Tattooist, and Perfect Creature.

12.

Cohen Holloway as Bobby


Fiona Goodall / Getty Images

Where have we seen him: Hunt for the Wilderpeople, What We Do In The Shadows, Thor: Ragnarok, and Eagle vs Shark.

13.

Adam Beach as Edward Nappo


Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Where have we seen himSmoke SignalsFlags of Our Fathers, WindtalkersSuicide Squad, Hostiles and Juanita.

14.

Ramontay McConnell as Theo

15.

George Mason as Cricket


Mark Tantrum / Getty Images

Where have we seen him: Home and Away, Daffodils, The Blue Rose, Go Girls, and My Life is Murder.

