Where will Zachary Evans sign? Watching turns, runner's recruitment shifts

The best unsigned broker in the nation will not sign a letter of intent on National Signature Day.

%MINIFYHTMLc783468725b7a41e3e081646083d0ec011% %MINIFYHTMLc783468725b7a41e3e081646083d0ec012%

That's just another twist in the saga that involves Zachary Evans, a five-star runner at Galena Park North Shore High School in Houston. Evans cannot sign a National Letter of Intent because he has already been released from one in this recruitment cycle. However, there is still interest from several schools, and this could extend until spring.

Why did this happened? Let's take a closer look at Evans, his recruitment and what to expect next.

MORE: winners, losers and surprises of the National Signature Day

Who is Zachary Evans?

Evans is the 16th overall prospect in the class of 2020, according to the 247Sports composite ranking. The 6-1, 210-pound runner ran for a combined total of 3,268 yards and 56 touchdowns in his second and third year seasons, entering his senior year at North Shore as the most promoted high school runner in Texas from Adrian Peterson . Your most prominent reel is what you would expect.

He rushed for 1,599 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior, ensuring his status as a top-level recruit. But there was a mixed drama.

Why did Evans miss the game of the Texas 6A state championship?

Evans was part of the consecutive teams of the 6A Division I state championship in North Shore the last two seasons, but did not play in the state championship game in 2019. Evans, who was suspended a few hours before the game for this year's state title Against Duncanville, he reportedly broke a team rule that involves the use of cell phones.

He also missed two games early in the 2019 season for violating the team's rules.

What team did Evans sign with?

Evans spoke with reporters at check-in for the All-American Game on January 2 and revealed that he signed with Georgia during the first signing period of college football.

"I signed officially," Evans said (via 247Sports.com). "I'm also signing up early. I feel good. Now I have a lot of pressure in my chest."

Evans also offered an apology for his actions during the game.

"I want to apologize to my university coaches and apologize for the things they are listening to," Evans said on ESPN2. "I am really a good child."

Why did Georgia release Evans?

Despite signing, Evans's recruitment twisted when he didn't sign up with the Bulldogs. Georgia freed Evans from his NLI without restrictions, reopening his recruitment.

MORE: Top 10 classes of the early signing period

Can Evans sign another letter of intent?

No. Recruits cannot sign two NLIs in one cycle, according to the NCAA rules. However, Evans can offer a verbal commitment to a program and does not have to sit for a year because Georgia completely released him from his letter of intent.

According to 247Sports.com, a similar case occurred with Ale Kaho and Washington in 2018. Kaho signed with the Huskies, but never enrolled in school. He was granted an unconditional release and enrolled in Alabama without penalty.

Will Evans sign the National Signature Day?

Probably not. According to College Football Talk, Evans is unlikely to commit verbally on Wednesday. I could still visit the schools after the dead period in February ends. It could be spring before Evans decides which school he will attend.

What schools are recruiting Evans?

247Sports.com has one of the top five on the list, and the five are SEC schools. Ole Miss, Alabama, Texas A,amp;M, LSU and Tennessee are at stake for Evans.