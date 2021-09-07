Home Entertainment Where To Watch The Cast Of The New Candyman

Where To Watch The Cast Of The New Candyman

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

Get to know the cast behind this terrifying reboot.

Candyman is officially back to give us nightmares again.

Nia DaCosta’s reboot dropped on August 27, and horror fans haven’t been able to get enough of it.

If you’re obsessed with the Candyman cast as much as everyone else, we’ve rounded up other TV shows and movies you can add to your watchlist. Check them out below:

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II plays Anthony McCoy

Teyonah Parris plays Brianna Cartwright

Colman Domingo plays William Burke

Michael Hargrove plays Sherman Fields


© Universal / Courtesy Everett Collection

Where you’ve seen him before: Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, The Express and Were the World Mine

Tony Todd plays Daniel Robitaille / Candyman


© Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Where you’ve seen him before: The original Candyman, The Crow, the Final Destination franchise, House of Grimm, 24, Splatter, Chuck, The Young and the Restless, Dead of Summer and The Flash

Nathan Stewart-Jarrett plays Troy Cartwright


© Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Where you’ve seen him before: Utopia, The Collection, Cassandra French’s Finishing School, Famous in Love, Four Weddings and a Funeral, The Trial of Christine Keeler, Doctor Who and Generation

Vanessa Estelle Williams plays Anne-Marie McCoy

Rebecca Spence plays Finley Stephens


© Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Where you’ve seen her before: Public Enemies, Earthling, Contagion, Boss, Man of Steel, Crisis, Chicago Fire, Easy and Utopia

What are your thoughts on the new Candyman? Let us know in the comments!

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLES

©