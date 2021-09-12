Home Entertainment Where To Watch The Cast Of Shang-Chi

No wonder they look so familiar.

The kick-ass cast has made a lasting impression on fans, and audiences can’t seem to get enough of them.

We’ve rounded up all the TV shows and movies featuring your favorite cast members in case your watchlist is needing some love. Check them out below:

Simu Liu plays Shaun / Shang-Chi


Ryan Emberley / Getty Images for Disney

Where you’ve seen him before: Kim’s Convenience, Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, Fresh Off the Boat, Yappie, Bad Blood, Orphan Black, Taken and Blood and Water.

Awkwafina plays Katy


Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Where you’ve seen her before: Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, Raya and the Last Dragon, Jumanji: The Next Level, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, The Angry Birds 2 Movie, Crazy Rich Asians, Ocean’s Eight and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising.

Meng’er Zhang plays Xialing


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney

Where you’ve seen her before: Shang-Chi is actually her first on-screen role!

Michelle Yeoh plays Ying Nan


Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

Where you’ve seen her before: Gunpowder Milkshake, Star Trek: Discovery, Last Christmas, Crazy Rich Asians, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Marco Polo, Strike Back, Kung Fu Panda 2, Memoirs of a Geisha, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Tomorrow Never Dies.

Tony Leung plays Xu Wenwu


Stefen Chow / Getty Images for Cartier

Where you’ve seen him before: The Grandmaster, The Silent War, The Great Magician, the Red Cliff franchise, 2046, the Infernal Affairs franchise, In the Mood for Love and The New Heaven Sword and the Dragon Sabre.

Fala Chen plays Li


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images for Disney

Where you’ve seen her before: The Undoing, Sound of the Desert, Revenge of the Green Dragons, Will Power, Triumph in the Skies II, Queens of Diamonds and Hearts, Lives of Omission, Grace Under Fire, Links to Temptation, The Family Link and Forensic Heroes.

Ben Kingsley plays Trevor Slattery


Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Immages

Where you’ve seen him before: The Jungle Book, Tut, Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, Exodus: Gods and Kings, Ender’s Game, Iron Man 3, The Dictator, Shutter Island and Schindler’s List.

Benedict Wong plays Wong


Karwai Tang / WireImage / Getty Images

Where you’ve seen him before: What If…?, Raya and the Last Dragon, Lady and the Tramp, Gemini Man, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, the Avengers franchise, Deadly Class, Annihilation, Doctor Strange, Marco Polo, The Martian, Kick-Ass 2 and Prometheus.

Florian Munteanu plays Razor Fist


Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

Where you’ve seen him before: Creed II.

Yuen Wah plays Master Guang Bo


Patrick Lin / AFP via Getty Images

Where you’ve seen him before: Septet: The Story of Hong Kong, Master Z: The Ip Man Agency, Detective Chinatown 2, A Change of Destiny, The Way of the Dragon and The Iceman Cometh.

Stephanie Hsu plays Soo


Leon Bennett / Getty Images

Where you’ve seen her before: Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Path, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Girl Code.

Kunal Dudheker plays John


Tara Ziemba / Getty Images

Where you’ve seen him before: Better Things, Ad Astra, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Silicon Valley and Fresh Off the Boat.

What’s your review of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings? Share it with us in the comments!

