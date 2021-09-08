Where To Watch The Cast Of Nine Perfect Strangers

These strangers are actually familiar faces.
If you want even more from your favorite characters on the show, we’ve rounded up all the other TV shows and movies you can add to your watchlist. Check out the guide below:
Nicole Kidman plays Masha Dmitrichenko
Melissa McCarthy plays Frances Welty
Regina Halls plays Carmel Schneider
Luke Evans plays Lars Lee
Michael Shannon plays Napoleon Marconi
Bobby Cannavale plays Tony Hogburn
Tiffany Boone plays Delilah
Manny Jacinto plays Yao
Asher Keddie plays Heather Marconi
Grace Van Paten plays Zoe Marconi
Samara Weaving plays Jessica Chandler
Melvin Gregg plays Ben Chandler
