Where To Watch The Cast Of Nine Perfect Strangers

These strangers are actually familiar faces.

If you’ve been making your way through Nine Perfect Strangers and simply can’t get enough, you’re not alone there.

If you want even more from your favorite characters on the show, we’ve rounded up all the other TV shows and movies you can add to your watchlist. Check out the guide below:

Nicole Kidman plays Masha Dmitrichenko

Melissa McCarthy plays Frances Welty

Regina Halls plays Carmel Schneider

Luke Evans plays Lars Lee

Michael Shannon plays Napoleon Marconi


Where you’ve seen him before: Knives Out, The Little Drummer Girl, Fahrenheit 451, Waco, 12 Strong, The Shape of Water, Nocturnal Animals, Loving, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Boardwalk Empire and Man of Steel

Bobby Cannavale plays Tony Hogburn


Where you’ve seen him before: Jolt, Thunder Force, Tom and Jerry, Big Mouth, Superintelligence, Homecoming, Mr. Robot, The Irishman, Angie Tribeca, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Will & Grace, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, I, Tonya, Master of None, Boardwalk Empire and Ally McBeal

Tiffany Boone plays Delilah


Where you’ve seen her before: The Midnight Sky, Little Fires Everywhere, Hunters, The Chi, A Madea Family Funeral, Complications, Once Upon a Time, The Following, Beautiful Creatures and Southland

Manny Jacinto plays Yao


Where you’ve seen him before: Brand New Cherry Flavor, Trese, The Good Place, Bad Times at the El Royale, The Good Doctor and The Romeo Section

Asher Keddie plays Heather Marconi


Where you’ve seen her before: Stateless, The Hunting, The Cry, Offspring, Party Tricks, Rush, Underbelly, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Love My Way, Stingers, Blue Heelers and State Coroner

Grace Van Paten plays Zoe Marconi

Samara Weaving plays Jessica Chandler

Melvin Gregg plays Ben Chandler


Where you’ve seen him before: Snowfall, The United States vs. Billie Holiday, The Way Back, High Flying Bird, American Vandal, UnREAL, King Bachelor’s PadFreakish and Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!

What do you think of Nine Perfect Strangers? Let us know in the comments!

