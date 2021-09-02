Where To Watch The Cast Of AHS: Double Feature

Don’t sleep on this AHS cast.
If you haven’t started watching American Horror Story: Double Feature yet, this is the sign that you should.
After nearly two years since AHS: 1984 dropped, Season 10 officially premiered last week and it’s just what fans have been waiting for. And if you’re looking for your new Wednesday night obsession, chances are this TV show will be it.
With a mix of fresh faces and iconic fan favorites, AHS: Double Feature is the perfect show to add to your watchlist as we head into ~spooky season~.
Can’t get enough of the cast? We’ve rounded up other TV shows and movies you can catch your favorite characters in. Check it out below:
Sarah Paulson plays Tuberculosis Karen
Evan Peters plays Austin Sommers
Finn Wittrock plays Harry Gardner
Lily Rabe plays Doris Gardner
Ryan Kiera Armstong plays Alma Gardner
Frances Conroy plays Belle Noir
Leslie Grossman plays Ursula
Adina Porter plays Chief Burelson
Angelica Ross plays The Chemist
Macaulay Culkin plays Mickey
Denis O’Hare plays Holden
What do you think of AHS: Double Feature so far? Let us know in the comments!
TV and Movies
Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.