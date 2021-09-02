Where To Watch The Cast Of AHS: Double Feature

Don’t sleep on this AHS cast.

If you haven’t started watching American Horror Story: Double Feature yet, this is the sign that you should.

After nearly two years since AHS: 1984 dropped, Season 10 officially premiered last week and it’s just what fans have been waiting for. And if you’re looking for your new Wednesday night obsession, chances are this TV show will be it.


FX / Twitter: @AHSFX

With a mix of fresh faces and iconic fan favorites, AHS: Double Feature is the perfect show to add to your watchlist as we head into ~spooky season~.

Can’t get enough of the cast? We’ve rounded up other TV shows and movies you can catch your favorite characters in. Check it out below:

Sarah Paulson plays Tuberculosis Karen


Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Most recent AHS season: Apocalypse

Other things you’ve seen her in: American Crime Story, Ratched, Mrs. America, Glass, Run, Abominable, The Goldfinch, Bird Box and The Post 

Evan Peters plays Austin Sommers

Finn Wittrock plays Harry Gardner

Lily Rabe plays Doris Gardner


Rachel Luna / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Most recent AHS season: 1984

Other things you’ve seen her in: The First Lady, The Underground Railroad, Tell Me Your Secrets, The Undoing, Voltron: Legendary Defender, The Whispers and The Good Wife

Ryan Kiera Armstong plays Alma Gardner

Frances Conroy plays Belle Noir


Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Most recent AHS season: Apocalypse

Other things you’ve seen her in: Dead to Me, Castle Rock, Joker, Arrested Development, The Mist, How I Met Your Mother and Six Feet Under

Leslie Grossman plays Ursula

Adina Porter plays Chief Burelson

Angelica Ross plays The Chemist

Macaulay Culkin plays Mickey

Denis O’Hare plays Holden

What do you think of AHS: Double Feature so far? Let us know in the comments!

TV and Movies

