For those who aren’t in the know, “The Sweet Life” is Issa Rae’s new reality show, which debuted on HBO Max on August 19. It is in my humble opinion, a perfect reality series that encapsulates the zeitgeist of “late Gen-Z” culture. The arguments, the interactions between friends and across generations, the parties, and the fashun! I immediately wanted five new seasons ordered as soon as I finished the last (and perhaps juiciest) episode.