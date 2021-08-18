Where NFT gaming and the virtual economy coincide By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Nonfungible tokens (NFT) have arguably transitioned from being an obscure part of the crypto and blockchain space to occupy greater significance within popular culture. Indeed, as cryptocurrencies and decentralization appear to permeate the conversation across social, political and economic lines, the apparent hype surrounding NFTs seems to be incentivizing greater adoption of digital currencies.
Within the NFT space itself, gaming has often been cited as a possible use case for the commercialization of digital collectibles. Now, within the ambit of play-to-earn NFTs, there appears to be a growing coincidence of gaming, blockchain and the virtual economy.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.