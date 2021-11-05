When is it a smart idea to get a personal loan?

Need some cash? In many scenarios, a personal loan might be your best
If you’re low on cash to cover a short-term goal or sudden emergency, a personal loan may be just what you need.
Personal loans are some of the most versatile financial products available because, unlike a mortgage or car loan, they can be used to pay for pretty much anything.
They can also save you more money in the long run than other borrowing options, like credit cards.
Here’s a quick rundown of how personal loans work and some examples of when you should get one.
How a personal loan works
When you take out a personal loan, you’re borrowing a lump sum of money that you agree to pay back in full over a fixed period of time. You’ll also pay some amount of interest over that period — but typically much less than you would owe with a credit card or a payday loan.
Personal loans are typically unsecured, which means you won’t have to put up collateral like your house or your car in order to get one.
However, since your lender can’t seize any of your assets if you don’t pay back your loan, unsecured personal loans often come with higher interest rates than secured loans, which do require collateral.
In order to qualify for the best interest rates on a personal loan, you’ll need to have a solid credit score . In general, the better your score, the less interest you’ll pay on your loan.
That said, free services like SmarterLoans can present you with competitive offers, no matter what shape your credit score is in. Interest rates start as low as 9.9 per cent APR.
Smart uses for a personal loan
Here are a few scenarios in which you might want to use a personal loan:
- Consolidate your debt. If you’re bogged down by multiple high-interest credit card bills, you can use a personal loan to pay off your outstanding balances immediately. Moving forward, you’ll make a single monthly payment at a lower interest rate and will have a clear end date in sight. Depending on how much interest you currently pay, consolidating your credit cards could save you thousands of dollars and help you become debt-free years sooner.
- Pay for emergency expenses. Life has a way of throwing you curveballs when you least expect them. A low-interest personal loan can help you minimize the cost of an emergency when you need money fast, especially if you know exactly how much you need. Whether your car broke down, your fridge is on the fritz or your pet needs surgery, covering it with a personal loan will allow you to avoid the ballooning cost of credit card debt.
- Avoid payday loans. These super-short-term loans might seem convenient when you just need to make it to your next paycheque, but they charge ridiculously high-interest rates — sometimes over 400 per cent. Even if you have bad credit, a personal loan is usually a more cost-effective option than a payday loan. Plus, you can take a lot more time to pay back the money you borrow, since most personal loan terms range from a few months to several years.
- Cover your moving costs. Packing everything up, renting a truck, replacing old furniture — it can really add up, especially if you’re relocating to a new city. You might also need some extra cash to cover your first and last months’ rent or your security deposit. It’s a lot to deal with at once, but a personal loan will allow you to spread the cost over a comfortable span of time for a minimal fee.
- Renovate your home. Many homeowners use a home equity line of credit for repairs and upgrades, as they can borrow extra money when needed and use their equity to access low-interest rates. But personal loans are a solid alternative if you don’t have much home equity or you feel uncomfortable putting your home up as collateral. Plus, personal loans typically take less time to process — SmarterLoans can get you preapproved in just three minutes.
