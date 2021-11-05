When is it a smart idea to get a personal loan?

Need some cash? In many scenarios, a personal loan might be your best

If you’re low on cash to cover a short-term goal or sudden emergency, a personal loan may be just what you need.

Personal loans are some of the most versatile financial products available because, unlike a mortgage or car loan, they can be used to pay for pretty much anything.

They can also save you more money in the long run than other borrowing options, like credit cards.

Here’s a quick rundown of how personal loans work and some examples of when you should get one.

How a personal loan works

When you take out a personal loan, you’re borrowing a lump sum of money that you agree to pay back in full over a fixed period of time. You’ll also pay some amount of interest over that period — but typically much less than you would owe with a credit card or a payday loan.