When does the XFL season begin in 2020? Dates, schedules, TV schedule for each XFL game

The XFL calendar for 2020 is established. Over 12 weeks from February through April, 43 XFL games, including the playoffs, will determine the restarted football league champion.

The XFL calendar is based on an eight-team league that is divided into two divisions, East and West. Through the regular 10-week season, each XFL team will organize five games. A team will play with each of the other three teams in its own division twice, once at home and once on the road, and will play with each of the four teams in the opposite division once, twice at home and twice out.

The XFL East includes DC defenders, the New York Guardians, the St. Louis Battle Hawks and the Tampa Bay Vipers. The XFL West includes the Forsaken Dallas, Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats and Seattle Dragons.

The XFL calendar for 2020 begins on Saturday, February 8, with the D.C. Defenders. as hosts of the Seattle Dragons, followed by the Houston Roughnecks as hosts of the Los Angeles Wildcats. Below is the full XFL calendar for 2020, including the start time and the television channel for each game.

XFL 2020 Calendar

Week 1

Saturday February 8

Game Start time television channel Seattle Dragons at D.C Defenders 2 p.m. ET A B C Los Angeles Wildcats in Houston Roughnecks 5 pm. ET Fox

Sunday February 9

Game Start time television channel Tampa Bay Vipers in the New York Guardians 2 p.m. ET Fox St. Louis BattleHawks in Dallas Renegades 5 pm. ET ESPN

Week 2

Saturday February 15

Game Start time television channel New York Guardians in D.C.Defensores 2 p.m. ET A B C Tampa Bay Vipers in Seattle Dragons 5 pm. ET Fox

Sunday, February 16

Game Start time television channel Dallas Renegades in Los Angeles Wildcats 3 p.m. ET A B C St. Louis BattleHawks in Houston Roughnecks 6 p.m. ET FS1

Week 3

Saturday, February 22

Game Start time television channel Houston Roughnecks in Tampa Bay Vipers 2 p.m. ET A B C Dallas Renegades in Seattle Dragons 5 pm. ET Fox

Sunday, February 23

Game Start time television channel New York Guardians in St. Louis BattleHawks 3 p.m. ET ESPN D.C. Defenders in Los Angeles Wildcats 6 p.m. ET FS1

Week 4

Saturday, February 29

Game Start time television channel Los Angeles Wildcats in the New York Guardians 2 p.m. ET A B C Seattle Dragons in St. Louis BattleHawks 5 pm. ET Fox

Sunday March 1

Game Start time television channel Houston Roughnecks in Dallas Renegades 4 p.m. ET FS1 Defenders of D.C. in Tampa Bay Vipers 7 p.m. ET ESPN2

Week 5

Saturday, March 7

Game Start time television channel Seattle Dragons in Houston Roughnecks 2 p.m. ET A B C New York Guardians in Dallas Renegades 5 pm. ET Fox

Sunday March 8

Game Start time television channel St. Louis BattleHawks in D.C. Defenders 3 p.m. ET FS1 Tampa Bay Vipers in the Los Angeles Wildcats 9 p.m. ET ESPN

Week 6

Saturday March 14

Game Start time television channel Houston Roughnecks at the New York Guardians 2 p.m. ET A B C St. Louis BattleHawks in Tampa Bay Vipers 5 pm. ET FS2

Sunday March 15

Game Start time television channel Dallas Renegades in D.C.Defensores 4 p.m. ET FS1 Los Angeles Wildcats in the dragons of Seattle 7 p.m. ET ESPN

Week 7

Saturday, March 21

Game Start time television channel Dallas renegades in Tampa Bay Vipers 2 p.m. ET A B C Los Angeles Wildcats in St. Louis BattleHawks 5 pm. ET Fox

Sunday March 22

Game Start time television channel New York Guardians in Seattle Dragons 3 p.m. ET A B C Defenders of D.C. at Houston Roughnecks 6 p.m. ET FS1

Week 8

Saturday March 28

Game Start time television channel Tampa Bay Vipers in D.C.Defensores 2 p.m. ET A B C St. Louis BattleHawks in the New York Guardians 5 pm. ET Fox

Sunday March 29

Game Start time television channel Houston Roughnecks in Los Angeles Wildcats 3 p.m. ET A B C Seattle Dragons in Dallas Renegades 6 p.m. ET FS1

Week 9

Thursday, April 2

Game Start time television channel Dallas Renegades in Houston Roughnecks 8 p.m. ET Fox

Saturday, April 4

Game Start time television channel Defenders of D.C. in the New York Guardians 2 p.m. ET A B C

Sunday April 5

Game Start time television channel Tampa Bay Vipers in St. Louis Battle Hawks 12 p.m. ET ESPN Seattle Dragons in Los Angeles Wildcats 6 p.m. ET FS1

Week 10

Thursday, April 9

Game Start time television channel Los Angeles Wildcats in Dallas Renegades 8 p.m. ET Fox

Saturday, April 10

Game Start time television channel Houston Roughnecks in Seattle Dragons 2 p.m. ET A B C

Sunday April 12

Game Start time television channel D.C Defenders in St. Louis BattleHawks TBD A B C New York Guardians at Tampa Bay Vipers TBD FS1

XFL 2020 playoff calendar

After the regular season, the two best teams in each division, East and West, will face each other for the right to play for the XFL championship. The east final is scheduled for Saturday April 18, and the west final will be held on Sunday April 19.

The first team of each division will organize their respective division final.

East and West finals

Saturday, April 18

Game Start time television channel East No. 2 in East No. 1 3 p.m. ET Fox

Sunday April 19

Game Start time television channel West No. 2 in West No. 1 3 p.m. ET ESPN

Championship

Sunday April 26

Game Start time television channel East to west 3 p.m. ET ESPN

How to watch XFL games

TV channels for XFL games will not be hard to find. All games on the XFL 2020 calendar will be available for a national television audience, and 25 of the games will be broadcast on the ABC or Fox cable networks.

The Fox and ESPN family of networks will carry the 43 XFL games in 2020, with a total of six networks scheduled to broadcast an XFL game at least once. Below are those networks.

ESPN (seven games)

ESPN2 (one game)

ABC (14 games)

Fox (11 games)

FS1 (nine games)

FS2 (one game)

Live broadcasts of XFL games will be available through ESPN (ESPN application) and Fox (Fox Sports application).

According to Sports Business Daily, ESPN and Fox do not pay rights fees to broadcast XFL games in 2020, but the networks "are collecting production costs, which generally amount to about $ 400,000 per game."