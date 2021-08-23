When DeFi meets NFTs By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

This time it’s different: When DeFi meets NFTs



With decentralized finance and nonfungible tokens seeing a meteoric rise, it’s easy to believe crypto apps are finally breaking through. But is there actually real user growth, or is it just the same influencers moving from one hyped market to the next? We sought to answer this puzzle and identify what it means for the future of innovation. So, let’s take a closer look at the growth of DeFi and NFTs.

DeFi is arguably the most prevalent application of smart contracts today. Automated market makers, algorithmic stablecoins and yield farming strategies are the talk of the town. The frenzy took off in early-to-late 2020, a period that the media would fondly recall as the “DeFi Summer.” Then, SushiSwap performed its liquidity mining attack, Yearn.finance instantiated the first “yield farm,” and Uniswap implemented a retroactive airdrop.

Young Loon is a research analyst at Nansen, a blockchain analytics platform. Young is an incoming undergraduate at the London School of Economics. He is an avid reader of economics and Nansen’s resident expert on decentralized finance.

Paul Harwood is a research analyst at Nansen, a blockchain analytics platform. Paul is a lecturer, consultant and PhD candidate based in South West England. He specializes in NFTs, crypto and social capital.

